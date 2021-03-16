TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.