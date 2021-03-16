Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.60

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 309047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $505.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

