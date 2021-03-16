Telcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.35 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 82.2% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $409.57 million and $19.35 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00669413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

