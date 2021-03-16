Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.