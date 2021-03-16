Tellor Price Reaches $50.99 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Tellor has a total market cap of $62.93 million and $70.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $50.99 or 0.00090412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,234,239 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.