Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.64. 10,327,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,581,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.