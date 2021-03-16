Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 11th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 29,149 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 53.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 185,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 234,519 shares during the period.

Shares of TEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 213,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,016. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0511 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

