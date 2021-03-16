Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

NYSE TS opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

