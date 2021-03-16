Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Sells $7,939,754.58 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 648,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,510,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

