TenX Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,589,068 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

