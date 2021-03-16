Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 33,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.