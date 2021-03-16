Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $7.68 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $19.32 or 0.00034226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 938,641,632 coins and its circulating supply is 397,768,789 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.