Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches Market Cap of $83.55 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $83.55 million and $68.90 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.00572174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,660,097 tokens. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

Terra Virtua Kolect Token Trading

