TerraCredit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,503.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $446,846.05 and $70,503.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars.

