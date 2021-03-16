Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $703.41. 485,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.