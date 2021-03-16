Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $707.94 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $679.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $760.14 and its 200-day moving average is $594.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

