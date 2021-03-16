Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.06 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

