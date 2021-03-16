Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,640.88

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,640.88 and last traded at $1,640.88, with a volume of 1853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,557.92.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,081.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $203,089 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

