TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 769,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

