The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AES opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

