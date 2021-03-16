The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 1,634,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,366,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.