The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 417,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $89,450,000 after purchasing an additional 144,178 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.51. The company had a trading volume of 521,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,743,965. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

