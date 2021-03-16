The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

