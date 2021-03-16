The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at UBS Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.