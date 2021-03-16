The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at UBS Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
