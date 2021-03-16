The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,143 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 210,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,605,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

