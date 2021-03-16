The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Down 9.3%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 2,188,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,401,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,082,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

