The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,448. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

