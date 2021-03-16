The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Ensign Group traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $87.96, with a volume of 297445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

Separately, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

