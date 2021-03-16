The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.10. 12,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.03. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

