The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 24,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 28.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

