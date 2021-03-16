The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $90.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

