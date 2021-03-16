The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $47.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

