The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $70.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKYW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

