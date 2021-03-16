The Goldman Sachs Group Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $74.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

