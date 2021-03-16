The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $258.15 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.