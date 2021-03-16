The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.58

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 486773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Several research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 647,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

