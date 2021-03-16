The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $1,222,961.87 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $155.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

