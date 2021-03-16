The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $173,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $281.69. 135,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.76.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.