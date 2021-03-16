The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $81,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

HD stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $273.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

