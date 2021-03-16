The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $280.99. 94,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The stock has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

