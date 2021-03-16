The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

The Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

About The Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.