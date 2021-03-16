The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.
The Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.
About The Kansai Electric Power
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.