The LGL Group (LGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.