The LGL Group (LGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.88.
The LGL Group Company Profile
