The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.94

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 12329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
