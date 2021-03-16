The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.94

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 12329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

