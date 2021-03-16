The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $763.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

