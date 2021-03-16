The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 151,018 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,018 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of American Express worth $364,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.62. 156,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,542. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

