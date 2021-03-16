The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of salesforce.com worth $307,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,734 shares of company stock worth $14,948,338. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 231,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.