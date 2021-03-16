The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 919,839 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,923,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of America worth $816,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,355,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,964,000 after buying an additional 1,811,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 1,669,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,799,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

