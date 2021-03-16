The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.41

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 419076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.