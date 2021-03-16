The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.41

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 419076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.
About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
