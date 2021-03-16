The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $204.14 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $390.31 million and $204.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056740 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,266,194 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.