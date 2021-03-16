The Sherwin-Williams Stock Set to Split on Thursday, April 1st (NYSE:SHW)

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:SHW opened at $716.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $703.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.06. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $738.06.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

